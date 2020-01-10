Wolfe Research Lowers Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) to Underperform

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) was downgraded by research analysts at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Choice Hotels International from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Choice Hotels International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Longbow Research lowered Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price target on Choice Hotels International from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Choice Hotels International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.50.

CHH traded down $1.04 on Friday, hitting $99.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 771,696. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.68. Choice Hotels International has a 1-year low of $73.18 and a 1-year high of $105.32. The stock has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.96.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. Choice Hotels International had a negative return on equity of 174.81% and a net margin of 19.43%. The firm had revenue of $310.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Choice Hotels International will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Patrick Cimerola sold 15,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.06, for a total transaction of $1,386,055.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,380 shares in the company, valued at $3,165,022.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,349 shares of company stock worth $3,186,161. 24.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in Choice Hotels International in the fourth quarter valued at $540,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Choice Hotels International in the third quarter valued at $8,495,000. Man Group plc grew its position in Choice Hotels International by 36.8% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 430,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,334,000 after acquiring an additional 115,877 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Choice Hotels International in the third quarter valued at $1,531,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Choice Hotels International by 68.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 79,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,039,000 after acquiring an additional 32,057 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Cambria Hotels, V8 Hotel Köln @Motorworld, Quality Hotel Ostrava, Hotel Aquarius Venice, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

