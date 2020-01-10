Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) Hits Market Cap of $4.77 Million

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. During the last seven days, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded up 9.4% against the US dollar. One Wrapped Bitcoin token can currently be bought for approximately $8,006.00 or 1.00605155 BTC on exchanges including IDEX and Kyber Network. Wrapped Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $4.77 million and approximately $72,399.00 worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00053945 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00079202 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000695 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000856 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00054960 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 23.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001997 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin Profile

WBTC is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 29th, 2017. Wrapped Bitcoin's total supply is 596 tokens. Wrapped Bitcoin's official website is wbtc.network

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Wrapped Bitcoin

Wrapped Bitcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

