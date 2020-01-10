Zacks: Brokerages Expect Sprint Corp (NYSE:S) Will Post Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Sprint Corp (NYSE:S) will announce earnings per share of ($0.05) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for Sprint’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.16). Sprint posted earnings per share of ($0.03) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, January 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sprint will report full year earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.04). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.73) to $0.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Sprint.

Get Sprint alerts:

Sprint (NYSE:S) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The cell phone carrier reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). Sprint had a negative net margin of 8.19% and a negative return on equity of 2.63%. The firm had revenue of $7.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. Sprint’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

S has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut Sprint from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. ValuEngine raised Sprint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Sprint in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.31.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in S. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Sprint by 7.9% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 20,926 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Sprint by 7.3% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 29,760 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC grew its holdings in Sprint by 18.4% during the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 14,229 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,208 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sprint by 7.4% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 34,639 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Sprint by 0.7% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 496,207 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,062,000 after acquiring an additional 3,656 shares during the period. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE S opened at $4.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Sprint has a twelve month low of $4.94 and a twelve month high of $8.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.33. The stock has a market cap of $20.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 497.88 and a beta of 0.22.

Sprint Company Profile

Sprint Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various wireless and wireline communications products and services to consumers, businesses, government subscribers, and resellers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. It operates in two segments, Wireless and Wireline.

Recommended Story: 52- Week Highs



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sprint (S)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sprint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.