Zacks Investment Research Downgrades 8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “8×8, Inc. is the provider of the world’s first Communications Cloud that combines unified communications, team collaboration interoperability, contact center and real-time analytics in a single open platform that integrates across clouds, applications and devices, eliminating information silos to expose vital, real-time intelligence. 8×8, Inc. reduces complexity, cost, improve individual, team productivity, performance, and enhance the overall customer experience. 8×8 ensures high reliability and business continuity by delivering its cloud-based communications through the use of secure, fully redundant data centers. 8×8 communications are designed with built-in redundancy and no single point of failure. This highly secure, top-tier data centers are located in geographically dispersed sites across the globe. These data centers are SSAE 16 audited and provide automatic and transparent failover to prevent disruptions in service. “

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on EGHT. Stephens reiterated a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Bank of America downgraded shares of 8X8 from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 30th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of 8X8 from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of 8X8 from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Sunday, September 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.11.

Shares of EGHT stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $18.82. 26,348 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,231,395. 8X8 has a fifty-two week low of $16.50 and a fifty-two week high of $26.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.72. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.52 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 32.60% and a negative return on equity of 40.84%. The company had revenue of $109.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. 8X8’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that 8X8 will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Dejan Deklich sold 3,715 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $74,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,143 shares in the company, valued at $262,860. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vikram Verma bought 5,825 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.95 per share, with a total value of $98,733.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of 8X8 by 2,849.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 4,238,543 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,149,000 after buying an additional 4,094,842 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in 8X8 by 25.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,021,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $241,514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002,790 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its position in 8X8 by 59.9% during the second quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 3,167,976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187,093 shares during the period. SRS Investment Management LLC bought a new position in 8X8 during the second quarter worth about $26,733,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in 8X8 by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,311,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,701,000 after buying an additional 749,520 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

About 8X8

8×8, Inc provides cloud-based, enterprise-class software solutions. The Company’s solutions are delivered through Software as a Service (SaaS) business model. Its segments include Americas and Europe. Its software platform brings together cloud, mobile, collaboration, video and data science technologies.

