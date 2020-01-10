Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) to Strong Sell

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Carrols Restaurant Group is the largest BURGER KING franchisee in the U.S., with over 800 restaurants and has operated BURGER KING restaurants since 1976. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $11.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.10.

TAST opened at $6.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.84. Carrols Restaurant Group has a 1-year low of $6.23 and a 1-year high of $11.56. The company has a market cap of $346.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 0.52.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.19). Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative return on equity of 3.00% and a negative net margin of 1.48%. The business had revenue of $398.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Carrols Restaurant Group will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TAST. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 3.3% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,324 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 35.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 99,224 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 26,068 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 15.9% in the second quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 428,877 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,873,000 after purchasing an additional 58,962 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 171.8% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 516,163 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,661,000 after purchasing an additional 326,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 62.96% of the company’s stock.

About Carrols Restaurant Group

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchisee restaurants of Burger King in the United States. As of May 7, 2019, it owned and operated 1,010 Burger King and 55 Popeyes restaurants in 23 states.. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, New York.

