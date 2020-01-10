Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) to Buy

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $76.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.45% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Cogent Communications Holdings Inc. specializes in providing businesses with high speed Internet access, Ethernet transport, and colocation services. It offers on-net Internet access services to bandwidth-intensive users and on-net services in carrier-neutral co-location facilities, company controlled data centers, and single-tenant office buildings. In addition, it offers off-net services to businesses that are connected to its network primarily by means of ‘last mile’ access service lines obtained from other carriers primarily in the form of point-to-point carrier Ethernet, TDM, POS, SDH, and/or carrier Ethernet circuits. Cogent Communications Holdings Inc., formerly known as Cogent Communications Group, Inc., is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CCOI. BidaskClub raised Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cogent Communications in a report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCOI traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,521. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.90 and a 200-day moving average of $60.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.43, a PEG ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.58. Cogent Communications has a 12-month low of $45.97 and a 12-month high of $70.96.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $136.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.50 million. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 6.91% and a negative return on equity of 21.84%. Cogent Communications’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Cogent Communications will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cogent Communications news, VP Timothy G. Oneill sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.29, for a total transaction of $158,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,199,454.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Timothy G. Oneill sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.42, for a total transaction of $134,840.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,005,879.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,524 shares of company stock worth $1,285,332 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.17% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,826,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $405,235,000 after buying an additional 105,911 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,710,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $279,631,000 after buying an additional 86,496 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,438,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,367,000 after buying an additional 6,651 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 826,331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,052,000 after buying an additional 18,141 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 605,077 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,340,000 after buying an additional 32,627 shares during the period. 85.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Brazil.

