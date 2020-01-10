Zacks Investment Research Upgrades resTORbio (NASDAQ:TORC) to “Buy”

resTORbio (NASDAQ:TORC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $1.75 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.64% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “resTORbio, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of aging-related diseases. The company’s program consists of rapamycin complex 1 pathway to treat aging-related diseases and conditions. Its lead product candidate, RTB101 is an orally administered, small molecule, potent TORC1 inhibitor which is in clinical stage. resTORbio, Inc. is based in BOSTON, United States. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered resTORbio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $23.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine raised resTORbio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Svb Leerink lowered resTORbio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Wedbush downgraded resTORbio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded resTORbio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. resTORbio has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.92.

NASDAQ TORC traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.54. 66,720 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,065,019. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.01. resTORbio has a fifty-two week low of $0.94 and a fifty-two week high of $11.96. The company has a market cap of $53.20 million, a PE ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 2.57.

resTORbio (NASDAQ:TORC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.14). On average, equities analysts predict that resTORbio will post -2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Puretech Health Llc sold 531,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.03, for a total transaction of $546,971.20. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,415,016 shares of company stock worth $8,847,230. Corporate insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of resTORbio in the second quarter worth about $146,000. Brave Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in resTORbio during the third quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of resTORbio by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of resTORbio in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of resTORbio by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 16,007 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.43% of the company’s stock.

resTORbio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of aging-related diseases. Its lead program is targeting the selective inhibition of TORC1, an evolutionary conserved pathway that contributes to the decline in function of multiple organ systems, including the immune, cardiac, and neurologic systems.

