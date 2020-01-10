Zacks: Vector Group Ltd (NYSE:VGR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Vector Group Ltd (NYSE:VGR) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Zacks has also given Vector Group an industry rank of 108 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Vector Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vector Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

Shares of NYSE VGR traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.33. 22,730 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,396,719. Vector Group has a 12-month low of $8.62 and a 12-month high of $14.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.47 and a beta of 0.75.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. Vector Group had a net margin of 5.83% and a negative return on equity of 21.00%. The company had revenue of $504.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. Vector Group’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Vector Group will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 290.91%.

In other Vector Group news, major shareholder Phillip Md Et Al Frost sold 5,750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $71,875,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 453,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total transaction of $5,806,414.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,453,272 shares of company stock worth $80,958,914 in the last quarter. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Vector Group by 67.4% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vector Group in the third quarter worth about $55,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Vector Group by 86.5% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,632 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Vector Group by 15.8% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Vector Group by 95.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,595 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.02% of the company’s stock.

About Vector Group

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 109 combinations under the Pyramid, EAGLE 20's, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

