-$0.16 EPS Expected for Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) to report ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Oceaneering International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.25) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.11). Oceaneering International reported earnings of $0.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 328.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Oceaneering International will report full year earnings of ($1.03) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.07) to ($0.97). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.15). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Oceaneering International.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.08). Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 7.55% and a negative return on equity of 5.69%. The company had revenue of $497.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on OII shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Oceaneering International in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Oceaneering International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Bank of America started coverage on Oceaneering International in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Oceaneering International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Oceaneering International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.58.

Shares of OII stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,444,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,163,592. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.75. Oceaneering International has a 52-week low of $11.38 and a 52-week high of $21.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.48 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 167,521 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after buying an additional 3,815 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 3,062.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,190,951 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,137,000 after buying an additional 1,153,290 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 324,966 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,403,000 after buying an additional 12,394 shares during the period. 93.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas industry, as well as to defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) segment offers submersible vehicles for drill support, vessel-based inspection, maintenance and repair, installation and construction support, pipeline inspection and surveys, and subsea production facility operation and maintenance services.

