-$0.25 EPS Expected for Brookdale Senior Living, Inc. (NYSE:BKD) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Brookdale Senior Living, Inc. (NYSE:BKD) will announce earnings per share of ($0.25) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Brookdale Senior Living’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.27) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.22). Brookdale Senior Living reported earnings of ($0.21) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Brookdale Senior Living will report full-year earnings of ($1.13) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.17) to ($1.09). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.88) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.99) to ($0.82). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Brookdale Senior Living.

Get Brookdale Senior Living alerts:

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 24.04% and a negative net margin of 1.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.63.

BKD stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.17. The company had a trading volume of 959,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 976,900. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 1.52. Brookdale Senior Living has a 52-week low of $5.97 and a 52-week high of $8.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BKD. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Brookdale Senior Living in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Brookdale Senior Living in the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Brookdale Senior Living in the 3rd quarter worth about $118,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 165.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 11,967 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Brookdale Senior Living in the 2nd quarter worth about $227,000. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brookdale Senior Living Company Profile

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates through five segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services, and Management Services. The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income senior citizens.

See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brookdale Senior Living (BKD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brookdale Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookdale Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.