$0.28 Earnings Per Share Expected for Matrix Service Co (NASDAQ:MTRX) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Matrix Service Co (NASDAQ:MTRX) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.28 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Matrix Service’s earnings. Matrix Service reported earnings per share of $0.14 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Matrix Service will report full-year earnings of $1.60 per share for the current financial year. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Matrix Service.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.04). Matrix Service had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The company had revenue of $338.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MTRX. ValuEngine upgraded Matrix Service from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Matrix Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Matrix Service from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Matrix Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

In related news, VP Nancy E. Austin sold 3,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.55, for a total value of $72,747.00. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Matrix Service by 1.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 55,124 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Matrix Service by 0.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 451,866 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,155,000 after acquiring an additional 4,056 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Matrix Service during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Matrix Service by 1.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 785,422 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,913,000 after acquiring an additional 12,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Matrix Service by 26.0% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 128,425 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,602,000 after buying an additional 26,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MTRX opened at $21.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Matrix Service has a 1-year low of $16.15 and a 1-year high of $24.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.75 and a 200-day moving average of $19.51. The company has a market capitalization of $593.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19 and a beta of 1.06.

About Matrix Service

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services primarily to the oil, gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, agricultural, and mining and minerals markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Electrical Infrastructure segment offers construction and maintenance services to various power generation facilities, such as combined cycle plants and natural gas fired power stations; and high voltage services comprising the construction of new substations, upgrading existing substations, short-run transmission line installations, distribution upgrades and maintenance, and emergency and storm restoration services to investor owned utilities.

