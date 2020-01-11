$0.34 EPS Expected for Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) This Quarter

Analysts expect Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) to announce $0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Central Valley Community Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the lowest is $0.32. Central Valley Community Bancorp posted earnings of $0.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Central Valley Community Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $1.60. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.46. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Central Valley Community Bancorp.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 27.82%. The company had revenue of $19.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.05 million.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CVCY shares. BidaskClub lowered Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Raymond James lowered Central Valley Community Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Sandler O’Neill lowered Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

In other news, Director Robert J. Flautt sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total value of $43,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,169.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 15.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 72.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 103.6% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 198.0% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 3,427 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 9.7% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 7.5% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 27,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 1,889 shares during the period. 47.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Central Valley Community Bancorp stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.08. 22,919 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,601. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.36 and its 200-day moving average is $20.73. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 12 month low of $18.17 and a 12 month high of $22.15. The stock has a market cap of $283.37 million, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Central Valley Community Bancorp

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts deposit products, such as savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing demand deposits.

