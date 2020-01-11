$0.36 Earnings Per Share Expected for KEMET Co. (NYSE:KEM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that KEMET Co. (NYSE:KEM) will post $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for KEMET’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the lowest is $0.34. KEMET posted earnings of $1.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 66.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that KEMET will report full-year earnings of $2.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $2.07. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow KEMET.

Get KEMET alerts:

KEMET (NYSE:KEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The electronics maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66. The company had revenue of $327.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.90 million. KEMET had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 32.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KEM. B. Riley cut shares of KEMET from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $27.20 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KEMET from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of KEMET from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of KEMET from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in KEMET by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 88,719 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in KEMET by 125.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 44,577 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 24,835 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in KEMET by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 187,225 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after buying an additional 12,122 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. acquired a new stake in KEMET in the 3rd quarter valued at $844,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KEMET in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,331,000. 91.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE KEM traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.58. 1,399,810 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,133,216. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 2.65. KEMET has a 12 month low of $15.87 and a 12 month high of $27.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

About KEMET

KEMET Corporation manufactures and sells passive electronic components under the KEMET brand worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Solid Capacitors, Film and Electrolytic; and Electro-Magnetic, Sensors, and Actuators. It offers tantalum, aluminum polymer, and ceramic capacitors; film, paper, and wet aluminum electrolytic capacitors; electromagnetic interference filters; and electro-magnetic compatible materials and devices, piezo materials and actuators, and various types of sensors.

Read More: What is a capital gain?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KEMET (KEM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KEMET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KEMET and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.