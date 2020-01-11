$0.36 Earnings Per Share Expected for KEMET Co. (NYSE:KEM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that KEMET Co. (NYSE:KEM) will post $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for KEMET’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the lowest is $0.34. KEMET posted earnings of $1.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 66.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, January 30th.
On average, analysts expect that KEMET will report full-year earnings of $2.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $2.07. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow KEMET.
KEMET (NYSE:KEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The electronics maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66. The company had revenue of $327.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.90 million. KEMET had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 32.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in KEMET by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 88,719 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in KEMET by 125.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 44,577 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 24,835 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in KEMET by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 187,225 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after buying an additional 12,122 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. acquired a new stake in KEMET in the 3rd quarter valued at $844,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KEMET in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,331,000. 91.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NYSE KEM traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.58. 1,399,810 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,133,216. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 2.65. KEMET has a 12 month low of $15.87 and a 12 month high of $27.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.29.
About KEMET
KEMET Corporation manufactures and sells passive electronic components under the KEMET brand worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Solid Capacitors, Film and Electrolytic; and Electro-Magnetic, Sensors, and Actuators. It offers tantalum, aluminum polymer, and ceramic capacitors; film, paper, and wet aluminum electrolytic capacitors; electromagnetic interference filters; and electro-magnetic compatible materials and devices, piezo materials and actuators, and various types of sensors.
