$0.43 EPS Expected for Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) will report $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Federal Signal’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.45. Federal Signal reported earnings per share of $0.39 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Federal Signal will report full year earnings of $1.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $1.76. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $2.05. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Federal Signal.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. Federal Signal had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The company had revenue of $308.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

FSS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th.

In related news, Director Dennis J. Martin sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total transaction of $1,343,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 166,518 shares in the company, valued at $5,591,674.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Federal Signal in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,027,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Federal Signal by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,732 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Federal Signal in the 3rd quarter valued at $231,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Federal Signal by 119.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 65,361 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after buying an additional 35,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Federal Signal in the 3rd quarter valued at $397,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FSS traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.89. 355,132 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,400. Federal Signal has a fifty-two week low of $20.91 and a fifty-two week high of $35.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 1.55.

About Federal Signal

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

