-$0.47 Earnings Per Share Expected for Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.47) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Pluristem Therapeutics’ earnings. Pluristem Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.70) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 32.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pluristem Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.70) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.08) to ($1.32). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.70) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Pluristem Therapeutics.

A number of analysts have commented on PSTI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pluristem Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Dawson James started coverage on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Pluristem Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.50 price objective on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Pluristem Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.94.

PSTI stock opened at $4.24 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Pluristem Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.11 and a one year high of $11.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $231,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 28.1% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 153,322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 33,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 37.8% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 85,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 23,533 shares in the last quarter. 9.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc, together with its subsidiary, Pluristem Ltd., operates as a bio-therapeutics company in Israel. It focuses on the research, development, clinical trial, and manufacture of cell therapeutic products and related technologies for the treatment of various ischemic, inflammatory, and hematologic conditions, as well as autoimmune disorders.

