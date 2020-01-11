$0.79 Earnings Per Share Expected for Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) will report earnings of $0.79 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Open Text’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.78 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.79. Open Text reported earnings per share of $0.80 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Open Text will report full year earnings of $2.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.89 to $2.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.09 to $3.11. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Open Text.

Get Open Text alerts:

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $696.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.13 million. Open Text had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 11.16%. Open Text’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OTEX. BidaskClub upgraded Open Text from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Open Text in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Open Text from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Open Text currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

NASDAQ:OTEX traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.80. The company had a trading volume of 442,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,943. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.20 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.58. Open Text has a 12-month low of $33.87 and a 12-month high of $46.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Open Text by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 133,481 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,499,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Open Text by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,835 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new stake in Open Text during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,919,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Open Text by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 321,912 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,137,000 after buying an additional 46,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Open Text by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 6,154 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. 65.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Open Text

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; digital process automation, which enables organizations to transform into digital and data-driven businesses through automation; and discovery suite that provides forensics and unstructured data analytics for searching, collecting, and investigating enterprise data to manage legal obligations and risk.

Read More: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Open Text (OTEX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.