-$0.94 Earnings Per Share Expected for Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ADMS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ADMS) to announce ($0.94) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Adamas Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.87) and the lowest is ($1.00). Adamas Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($1.06) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adamas Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($3.89) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.97) to ($3.80). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($2.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.30) to ($1.56). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Adamas Pharmaceuticals.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by ($0.09). Adamas Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 205.30% and a negative net margin of 215.09%. The business had revenue of $13.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.36 million.

ADMS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Bank of America lowered Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, September 30th. JMP Securities cut their target price on Adamas Pharmaceuticals to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.63.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.72, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a current ratio of 6.35. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.35 and a 12 month high of $12.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.46.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 144.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,396 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 13,247 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,928 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 4,381 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.99% of the company’s stock.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for patients suffering from chronic neurologic disorders. The company offers GOCOVRI, an extended release capsule for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease receiving levodopa-based therapy, with or without concomitant dopaminergic medications.

