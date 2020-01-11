$1.61 EPS Expected for Alamo Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Alamo Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALG) will report $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Alamo Group’s earnings. Alamo Group posted earnings per share of $1.38 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Alamo Group will report full-year earnings of $6.24 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $8.08 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Alamo Group.

Get Alamo Group alerts:

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.34). Alamo Group had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 6.50%. The company had revenue of $271.83 million for the quarter.

ALG has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alamo Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Alamo Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Dougherty & Co lowered shares of Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd.

In other Alamo Group news, insider Weiss Gary sold 25,205,509 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.18, for a total transaction of $29,742,500.62. 3.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Alamo Group by 15.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 2.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 18,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 16.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 2,741 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 6.6% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 345.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ALG traded down $1.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $124.04. 51,531 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,214. The company has a current ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $120.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.67. Alamo Group has a one year low of $79.99 and a one year high of $129.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. This is a positive change from Alamo Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.04%.

Alamo Group Company Profile

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services agricultural and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. The company offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, including boom-mounted mowers; other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses; and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and replacement parts.

Featured Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alamo Group (ALG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alamo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.