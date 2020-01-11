$1.68 Billion in Sales Expected for Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN) This Quarter

Analysts expect Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN) to announce sales of $1.68 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Nielsen’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.66 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.70 billion. Nielsen posted sales of $1.66 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Nielsen will report full year sales of $6.47 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.47 billion to $6.49 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $6.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.55 billion to $6.63 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Nielsen.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.11. Nielsen had a negative net margin of 19.46% and a positive return on equity of 21.91%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Nielsen from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Nielsen to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of Nielsen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Nielsen in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bluefin Trading LLC bought a new stake in Nielsen during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,641,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Nielsen by 67.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 298,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,755,000 after buying an additional 120,529 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden raised its holdings in Nielsen by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 272,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,795,000 after buying an additional 26,400 shares during the last quarter. AXA raised its holdings in Nielsen by 5,610.8% during the 2nd quarter. AXA now owns 593,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,406,000 after buying an additional 582,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Nielsen by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,958,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $518,867,000 after buying an additional 287,901 shares during the last quarter. 94.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Nielsen stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,501,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,539,014. Nielsen has a 52-week low of $17.94 and a 52-week high of $27.57. The company has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65.

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company. It operates in two segments, Buy and Watch. The Buy segment provides retail transactional measurement data, consumer behavior information, and analytics primarily to businesses in the consumer packaged goods industry.

