$121.22 Million in Sales Expected for U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) to report sales of $121.22 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for U.S. Physical Therapy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $118.74 million to $122.72 million. U.S. Physical Therapy posted sales of $117.35 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy will report full year sales of $481.09 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $478.60 million to $482.58 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $508.04 million, with estimates ranging from $489.32 million to $522.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for U.S. Physical Therapy.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71. The company had revenue of $117.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.28 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 16.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on USPH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 28th. Barrington Research upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. U.S. Physical Therapy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.20.

USPH traded up $1.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $115.47. 81,572 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,210. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $115.29 and its 200 day moving average is $126.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. U.S. Physical Therapy has a one year low of $101.82 and a one year high of $148.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.28%.

In related news, Director Mark J. Brookner sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.25, for a total value of $116,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Harry S. Chapman bought 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $117.00 per share, for a total transaction of $280,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 4,476 shares of company stock worth $515,700 over the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in USPH. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 3.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,258,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,873,000 after acquiring an additional 79,478 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 4.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 881,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,055,000 after acquiring an additional 37,926 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 1.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 219,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,912,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 120,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 3.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 74,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,706 shares in the last quarter.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

