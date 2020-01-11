$122.50 Million in Sales Expected for CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP) This Quarter

Analysts expect that CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP) will post $122.50 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for CSI Compressco’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $124.66 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $120.35 million. CSI Compressco reported sales of $138.07 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that CSI Compressco will report full-year sales of $475.54 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $473.38 million to $477.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $461.66 million, with estimates ranging from $452.94 million to $470.37 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CSI Compressco.

CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.04). CSI Compressco had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a negative return on equity of 34.88%. The company had revenue of $113.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.79 million.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CSI Compressco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of CSI Compressco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of CSI Compressco from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday.

CSI Compressco stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.44. The company had a trading volume of 46,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,657. CSI Compressco has a fifty-two week low of $2.16 and a fifty-two week high of $3.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.02. The company has a market cap of $117.23 million, a P/E ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.93.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSI Compressco during the third quarter worth $29,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CSI Compressco by 30.5% during the third quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 440,168 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 102,849 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CSI Compressco by 89.7% during the second quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 208,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 98,350 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CSI Compressco during the second quarter worth $19,589,000. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CSI Compressco during the second quarter worth $1,343,000. Institutional investors own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

About CSI Compressco

CSI Compressco LP provides compression services and equipment for natural gas and oil production, gathering, transportation, processing, and storage applications in the United States and internationally. It fabricates and sells standard and custom-designed compressor packages, and compressor package parts and components, as well as provides aftermarket services, such as operations, maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration.

