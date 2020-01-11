1&1 Drillisch (ETR:DRI) Given a €47.60 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €47.60 ($55.35) price objective on 1&1 Drillisch (ETR:DRI) in a research note published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on DRI. Goldman Sachs Group set a €35.00 ($40.70) price objective on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of 1&1 Drillisch in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. UBS Group set a €26.00 ($30.23) price objective on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €49.00 ($56.98) price objective on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays set a €35.00 ($40.70) price objective on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. 1&1 Drillisch currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €33.51 ($38.96).

Shares of 1&1 Drillisch stock traded up €0.76 ($0.88) during midday trading on Friday, hitting €23.54 ($27.37). The company had a trading volume of 658,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,501. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €22.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €26.24. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion and a PE ratio of 10.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.86. 1&1 Drillisch has a 1-year low of €21.16 ($24.60) and a 1-year high of €46.48 ($54.05).

1&1 Drillisch AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunications provider in Germany. The company operates in two segments, Access and Other. It provides its customers with a portfolio of services and products from the fields of broadband and mobile Internet. The company's mobile access and landline products include related applications, such as home networks, online storage, telephony, and video on demand or Internet protocol television.

