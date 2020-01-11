1World (1WO) One Day Volume Hits $17,482.00

1World (CURRENCY:1WO) traded up 23.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 11th. Over the last week, 1World has traded 24.9% higher against the dollar. 1World has a total market cap of $6.18 million and $17,482.00 worth of 1World was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 1World token can now be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00003180 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002620 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012378 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $159.13 or 0.01969058 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.92 or 0.00184585 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00028387 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.69 or 0.00119853 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

1World Token Profile

1World’s launch date was November 30th, 2017. 1World’s total supply is 37,219,453 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,981,441 tokens. 1World’s official website is ico.1worldonline.com . 1World’s official Twitter account is @1World_Online and its Facebook page is accessible here

1World Token Trading

1World can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1World directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1World should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 1World using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

