21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7.66

Shares of 21Vianet Group Inc (NASDAQ:VNET) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.66 and traded as high as $9.21. 21Vianet Group shares last traded at $8.97, with a volume of 12,578 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded 21Vianet Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.25 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.27 and a 200-day moving average of $7.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. 21Vianet Group had a negative return on equity of 5.22% and a negative net margin of 7.64%. The business had revenue of $137.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.35 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that 21Vianet Group Inc will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in 21Vianet Group by 685.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 6,358 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in 21Vianet Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new position in 21Vianet Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $149,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in 21Vianet Group by 96.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,451 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 12,473 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Trading Advisors LLC acquired a new position in 21Vianet Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $299,000. Institutional investors own 39.37% of the company’s stock.

21Vianet Group Company Profile

21Vianet Group, Inc provides carrier and cloud-neutral Internet data center services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers hosting and related services to house servers and networking equipment in its data centers, and connects them through a data transmission network.

