2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Price Target Raised to $28.00

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup from $20.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp cut their price objective on 2U from $37.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. BidaskClub cut 2U from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised 2U from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine raised 2U from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on 2U from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.77.

Shares of NASDAQ TWOU traded down $1.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.51. 1,983,244 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 752,222. 2U has a 1-year low of $11.37 and a 1-year high of $80.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.00.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The software maker reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.09. 2U had a negative return on equity of 12.09% and a negative net margin of 35.28%. The business had revenue of $153.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that 2U will post -2.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TWOU. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of 2U by 0.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 89,175 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of 2U during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of 2U by 159.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,333 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 2U by 0.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 338,358 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of 2U during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000.

About 2U

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. It offers front-end technology and services, including online learning platform, student and faculty and immersion support, accessibility, admissions application advising, in-program student field placements, and faculty recruiting.

