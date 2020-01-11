$435.29 Million in Sales Expected for Maxar Technologies Inc (NYSE:MAXR) This Quarter

Analysts expect Maxar Technologies Inc (NYSE:MAXR) to announce sales of $435.29 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Maxar Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $454.00 million and the lowest is $416.58 million. Maxar Technologies reported sales of $496.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 12.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Maxar Technologies will report full year sales of $1.92 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.89 billion to $1.95 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.61 billion to $1.97 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Maxar Technologies.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($1.03). Maxar Technologies had a negative net margin of 45.15% and a negative return on equity of 20.76%. The firm had revenue of $479.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($4.88) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC upgraded shares of Maxar Technologies from a “sector underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Maxar Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James downgraded shares of Maxar Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.88.

NYSE:MAXR traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.90. The stock had a trading volume of 2,975,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,499,369. Maxar Technologies has a 1-year low of $3.83 and a 1-year high of $20.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 1.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.38%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MAXR. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 200,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 56,871 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 625,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,891,000 after purchasing an additional 36,100 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 124,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 14,213 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Maxar Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 542,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,241,000 after purchasing an additional 26,993 shares during the period. 64.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile

Maxar Technologies Inc, a space and geospatial intelligence company, provides space technology solutions for commercial and government customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Space Systems, Imagery, and Services. The Space Systems segment supplies space and ground based infrastructure and information solutions, including communication and imaging satellites, satellite payloads and antenna subsystems, space-based and airborne surveillance solutions, and robotic systems and associated ground infrastructure and support services for communications and surveillance and intelligence applications.

