4NEW (KWATT) Price Up 9.1% Over Last Week

4NEW (CURRENCY:KWATT) traded 30.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 11th. One 4NEW token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including Exrates, Cobinhood, IDEX and BitForex. Over the last week, 4NEW has traded 9.1% higher against the dollar. 4NEW has a total market capitalization of $7,181.00 and $1,212.00 worth of 4NEW was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get 4NEW alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002620 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012378 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $159.13 or 0.01969058 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.92 or 0.00184585 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00028387 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.69 or 0.00119853 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

4NEW Profile

4NEW’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,152,763 tokens. The official website for 4NEW is 4new.io . The Reddit community for 4NEW is /r/4newNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 4NEW’s official Twitter account is @4newcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling 4NEW

4NEW can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, BitForex, Exrates, IDEX, Hotbit and Cobinhood. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 4NEW directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 4NEW should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 4NEW using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 4NEW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 4NEW and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.