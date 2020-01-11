$55.83 Million in Sales Expected for Mobileiron Inc (NASDAQ:MOBL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Mobileiron Inc (NASDAQ:MOBL) will post sales of $55.83 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Mobileiron’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $54.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $58.38 million. Mobileiron reported sales of $54.12 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Mobileiron will report full year sales of $206.88 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $205.50 million to $209.25 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $221.63 million, with estimates ranging from $218.30 million to $226.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Mobileiron.

Get Mobileiron alerts:

Mobileiron (NASDAQ:MOBL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The software maker reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). Mobileiron had a negative net margin of 23.43% and a negative return on equity of 100.03%. The company had revenue of $52.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. Mobileiron’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis.

MOBL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mobileiron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mobileiron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Mobileiron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mobileiron in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.81.

In other Mobileiron news, SVP Gregory Randolph sold 19,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total transaction of $90,559.23. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 384,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,739,746.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Sohail M. Parekh sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total transaction of $181,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 455,835 shares in the company, valued at $2,064,932.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Mobileiron by 17.1% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 24,553 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 3,579 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mobileiron by 135.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,140,940 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,467,000 after acquiring an additional 655,845 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Mobileiron by 52.3% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 23,609 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 8,109 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Mobileiron by 375.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 308,461 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 243,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mobileiron in the third quarter worth $279,000. 64.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MOBL traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.90. 728,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 904,329. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Mobileiron has a fifty-two week low of $4.41 and a fifty-two week high of $7.79. The firm has a market cap of $527.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.67 and a beta of 1.53.

Mobileiron Company Profile

MobileIron, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile IT platform that enables enterprises to manage and secure mobile applications, content, and devices while offering their employees with device choice, privacy, and a native user experience worldwide. It offers MobileIron security platform, which includes MobileIron unified endpoint management, a comprehensive security platform that provides the fundamental visibility and IT controls to secure, manage, and monitor various corporate or employee-owned mobile devices or desktops that access business-critical data; MobileIron Access to block untrusted devices and apps from accessing cloud services based on security posture and compliance, as well as provide single sign-on and multifactor authentication for applications on the device; and MobileIron Tunnel that provides secure connectivity through a per-app VPN to connect applications to back-end services.

Featured Story: Range Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mobileiron (MOBL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mobileiron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobileiron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.