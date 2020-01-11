$80.28 Million in Sales Expected for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AMPH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AMPH) will post sales of $80.28 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $81.90 million and the lowest is $77.80 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $89.69 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $319.24 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $316.80 million to $320.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $352.83 million, with estimates ranging from $339.80 million to $363.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Amphastar Pharmaceuticals.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 15.77% and a return on equity of 5.07%. The business had revenue of $80.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have commented on AMPH shares. TheStreet cut shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.05.

AMPH traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.66. 152,207 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,544. The firm has a market capitalization of $882.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.86 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $16.71 and a one year high of $25.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.99.

In other news, General Counsel Jason B. Shandell sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total transaction of $461,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 163,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,022,279.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Jason B. Shandell sold 8,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.13, for a total transaction of $156,961.65. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 138,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,657,118.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,205 shares of company stock valued at $656,467. Corporate insiders own 30.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $208,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $684,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 266.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 54,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 39,389 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 114.1% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 32,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 17,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 124,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,469,000 after buying an additional 8,942 shares in the last quarter. 51.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients products.

