A.G. Barr (LON:BAG) PT Lowered to GBX 460

A.G. Barr (LON:BAG) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Barclays from GBX 520 ($6.84) to GBX 460 ($6.05) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 14.18% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of A.G. Barr in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of A.G. Barr in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a “reduce” rating on shares of A.G. Barr in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 575 ($7.56).

Get A.G. Barr alerts:

BAG opened at GBX 536 ($7.05) on Thursday. A.G. Barr has a twelve month low of GBX 508 ($6.68) and a twelve month high of GBX 980 ($12.89). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 575.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 633.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $600.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94.

A.G. BARR p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Carbonates, Still Drinks and Water, and Other segments. The company offers flavored, carbonated soft, sparkling and still soft, juice fruit, flavored energy, squash, non-carbonated, natural, and blended exotic juice drinks, as well as other juices and soft drinks; spring and sparkling water; mixers and iced tea; and fruit cocktail mixers, including purées and syrups.

Further Reading: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for A.G. Barr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A.G. Barr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.