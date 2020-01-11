Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) Upgraded to “Sell” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AAN. Zacks Investment Research raised Aaron’s from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Loop Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Aaron’s in a report on Wednesday. Stephens reiterated a buy rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Aaron’s in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Aaron’s in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp set a $88.00 price target on Aaron’s and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Aaron’s has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $77.75.

Get Aaron's alerts:

AAN stock traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $57.72. The company had a trading volume of 546,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,921. Aaron’s has a 1 year low of $45.70 and a 1 year high of $78.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 2.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.07 and its 200 day moving average is $62.70. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.37.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.09). Aaron’s had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The company had revenue of $963.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $975.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. Aaron’s’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aaron’s will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. This is an increase from Aaron’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. Aaron’s’s payout ratio is 4.76%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Aaron’s by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 293.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Aaron’s during the 3rd quarter worth $94,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aaron’s during the 3rd quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aaron’s during the 2nd quarter worth $220,000. Institutional investors own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

Aaron’s Company Profile

Aaron's, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and DAMI. The company also engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories.

Featured Article: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Aaron's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aaron's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.