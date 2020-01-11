Aave 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $6.49 Million (LEND)

Aave (CURRENCY:LEND) traded up 17.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. One Aave token can currently be bought for $0.0243 or 0.00000302 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Gate.io, BiteBTC and IDEX. Aave has a market capitalization of $27.46 million and approximately $6.49 million worth of Aave was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Aave has traded 44.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00039530 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $484.66 or 0.06010778 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00026712 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00036134 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001771 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002658 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0939 or 0.00001165 BTC.

Aave Profile

Aave is a token. It was first traded on November 30th, 2017. Aave’s total supply is 1,299,999,942 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,357,877 tokens. The official website for Aave is ethlend.io . The Reddit community for Aave is /r/ETHlend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aave’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aave’s official message board is medium.com/@ethlend1

Aave Token Trading

Aave can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Kyber Network, Gate.io, Binance, ABCC, BiteBTC, HitBTC, Bibox and Alterdice. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aave should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aave using one of the exchanges listed above.

