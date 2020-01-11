Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $31.17

Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (NASDAQ:ACHC) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $31.17 and traded as high as $33.41. Acadia Healthcare shares last traded at $33.22, with a volume of 11,971 shares traded.

ACHC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Acadia Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $40.00 price target on Acadia Healthcare and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Acadia Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.40.

The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.03). Acadia Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $777.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare Company Inc will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth $278,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 138,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,303,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 19,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 6,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth $1,230,000.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico.

