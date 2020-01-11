Achillion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACHN) Lifted to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACHN) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Svb Leerink lowered shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $6.30 in a report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Leerink Swann lowered shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $6.30 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Achillion Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.96.

ACHN traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.15. 2,116,242 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,826,886. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.96 and a current ratio of 8.96. Achillion Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.02 and a fifty-two week high of $6.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $861.31 million, a PE ratio of -12.06 and a beta of 1.59.

Achillion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACHN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.02.

In other news, Director David Scheer sold 10,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.31, for a total value of $66,160.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Joseph Truitt sold 133,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.37, for a total transaction of $850,293.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,785.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals by 142.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 4,247 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 49,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 4,665 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 213,522 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 5,330 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 95,598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 8,694 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals by 72.1% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 25,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 10,592 shares during the period. 79.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule drug therapies for immune system disorders. Its lead drug candidate is ACH-4471, an inhibitor of factor D that is Phase II clinical trials for patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and C3 glomerulopathy/immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis.

