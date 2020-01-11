Acuity Brands, Inc. (AYI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 on February 3rd

Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the electronics maker on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th.

Acuity Brands has a payout ratio of 5.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Acuity Brands to earn $9.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.5%.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

Shares of AYI opened at $121.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.42. Acuity Brands has a fifty-two week low of $105.95 and a fifty-two week high of $147.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $134.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.05.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The electronics maker reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.08). Acuity Brands had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 18.35%. The firm had revenue of $834.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Acuity Brands will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current year.

AYI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Acuity Brands in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Acuity Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $148.00 to $126.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $166.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Acuity Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.33.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

Featured Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.