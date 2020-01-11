Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) Shares Down 13.8% on Disappointing Earnings

Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) shares dropped 13.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $123.25 and last traded at $123.42, approximately 2,445,712 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 202% from the average daily volume of 810,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at $143.12.

The electronics maker reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.08). Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 18.35% and a net margin of 8.61%. The company had revenue of $834.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 20th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.78%.

AYI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Acuity Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Acuity Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Acuity Brands in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 58.4% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 464 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 31.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 581 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank raised its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 231.2% during the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 669 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $210,000. 91.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $134.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

