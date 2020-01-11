Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.99 Million

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded up 17.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 11th. In the last seven days, Acute Angle Cloud has traded 27.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Acute Angle Cloud token can currently be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges including HADAX, LBank, BiteBTC and OKEx. Acute Angle Cloud has a market cap of $395,832.00 and approximately $1.99 million worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Acute Angle Cloud alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,074.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $142.88 or 0.01769205 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $265.02 or 0.03281490 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.76 or 0.00603786 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $59.19 or 0.00732933 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00010872 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00068896 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00024484 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.74 or 0.00430215 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Acute Angle Cloud Token Profile

Acute Angle Cloud is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 18th, 2018. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. Acute Angle Cloud’s official website is acuteangle.com . Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

Acute Angle Cloud Token Trading

Acute Angle Cloud can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, HADAX, LBank, CoinTiger and OKEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Acute Angle Cloud should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Acute Angle Cloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Acute Angle Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Acute Angle Cloud and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.