ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) Price Up 2.2% Over Last 7 Days

ADAMANT Messenger (CURRENCY:ADM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. ADAMANT Messenger has a market capitalization of $751,224.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of ADAMANT Messenger was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ADAMANT Messenger has traded 2.2% higher against the dollar. One ADAMANT Messenger coin can currently be bought for about $0.0090 or 0.00000111 BTC on major exchanges including IDCM, BiteBTC and Bit-Z.

ADAMANT Messenger Coin Profile

ADM is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2018. ADAMANT Messenger's total supply is 103,429,111 coins and its circulating supply is 83,287,101 coins.

The official website for ADAMANT Messenger is adamant.im

Buying and Selling ADAMANT Messenger

ADAMANT Messenger can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, Bit-Z and IDCM. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ADAMANT Messenger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ADAMANT Messenger should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ADAMANT Messenger using one of the exchanges listed above.

