Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) Trading Down 6.5%

Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ADMS)’s share price fell 6.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $5.17 and last traded at $5.19, 1,123,220 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 1% from the average session volume of 1,137,874 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.55.

A number of research firms recently commented on ADMS. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Adamas Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.63.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.72, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a current ratio of 6.35. The company has a market cap of $142.35 million, a PE ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.46.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $13.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.36 million. Adamas Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 215.09% and a negative return on equity of 205.30%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADMS. Stonepine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,423,578 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,826,000 after buying an additional 439,249 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,195,088 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,609,000 after purchasing an additional 112,278 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 366.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,797 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 46,200 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $188,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 87,908 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 28,168 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.99% of the company’s stock.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for patients suffering from chronic neurologic disorders. The company offers GOCOVRI, an extended release capsule for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease receiving levodopa-based therapy, with or without concomitant dopaminergic medications.

