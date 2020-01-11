Aditus Price Hits $0.0004 on Major Exchanges (ADI)

Aditus (CURRENCY:ADI) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 10th. Aditus has a total market capitalization of $96,249.00 and approximately $21,839.00 worth of Aditus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aditus token can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, CoinBene, DDEX and COSS. During the last week, Aditus has traded down 3% against the US dollar.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002605 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012410 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 39.8% against the dollar and now trades at $164.44 or 0.02032926 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.83 or 0.00183365 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000580 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00027840 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.66 or 0.00119483 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Aditus was first traded on November 23rd, 2017. Aditus’ total supply is 750,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 234,110,888 tokens. Aditus’ official Twitter account is @aditusnet . The Reddit community for Aditus is /r/aditus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aditus’ official website is www.aditus.net . The official message board for Aditus is medium.com/aditusnetwork

Aditus can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, DDEX, Mercatox, CoinBene, Hotbit and COSS. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aditus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aditus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aditus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

