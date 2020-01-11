Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $39.06

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $39.06 and last traded at $39.00, with a volume of 2606 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.83.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ACDVF shares. Scotiabank set a $53.00 price target on shares of Air Canada and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Air Canada from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Cowen downgraded shares of Air Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Air Canada in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.47 and its 200-day moving average is $34.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59.

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Air Canada had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 25.91%. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter.

Air Canada Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ACDVF)

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

