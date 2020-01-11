Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Hits New 52-Week High at $93.22

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $93.22 and last traded at $93.20, with a volume of 97212 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $91.40.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AKAM. FBN Securities upped their target price on Akamai Technologies from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Guggenheim raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Monday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.53.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.91. The firm has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a PE ratio of 27.41, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 3.74.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.10. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 15.98%. The firm had revenue of $709.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Robert Blumofe sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.87, for a total value of $781,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,874 shares in the company, valued at $1,031,494.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bernardus Johannes M. Verwaayen sold 25,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total value of $2,198,939.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,198,939.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,887 shares of company stock valued at $4,286,441. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKAM. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the second quarter worth about $29,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 549 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 234.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 542 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

