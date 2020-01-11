Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Akari Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Akari Therapeutics alerts:

AKTX traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.16. The stock had a trading volume of 3,881,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 802,766. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.25 million, a P/E ratio of -12.71 and a beta of -2.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.88. Akari Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.61 and a twelve month high of $9.20.

Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). As a group, analysts predict that Akari Therapeutics will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Akari Therapeutics stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Akari Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:AKTX) by 185.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 20,232 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.20% of Akari Therapeutics worth $53,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 13.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akari Therapeutics Company Profile

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of treatments for a range of rare and orphan autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Coversin, a second-generation complement inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, guillain barré syndrome, and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome.

Read More: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Akari Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akari Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.