ALIS Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.00 (ALIS)

ALIS (CURRENCY:ALIS) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 11th. ALIS has a total market capitalization of $954,526.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of ALIS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ALIS token can now be bought for $0.0242 or 0.00000299 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, IDEX, Cryptopia and YoBit. Over the last seven days, ALIS has traded 62% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002620 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012378 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $159.13 or 0.01969058 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.92 or 0.00184585 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00028387 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.69 or 0.00119853 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

ALIS Profile

ALIS’s launch date was August 19th, 2017. ALIS’s total supply is 75,200,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,393,848 tokens. The official website for ALIS is alismedia.jp . ALIS’s official Twitter account is @ALIS_media and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ALIS is /r/alis and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

ALIS Token Trading

ALIS can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, IDEX, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ALIS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ALIS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ALIS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

