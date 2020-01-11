Alpine Income Property Trust (NASDAQ:PINE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.56 Million

Equities analysts expect Alpine Income Property Trust (NASDAQ:PINE) to announce sales of $3.56 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Alpine Income Property Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.54 million and the highest estimate coming in at $3.59 million. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Alpine Income Property Trust will report full year sales of $7.09 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.54 million to $14.13 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $20.21 million, with estimates ranging from $18.35 million to $22.86 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Alpine Income Property Trust.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ PINE traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $19.15. 89,950 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,786. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 12 month low of $18.30 and a 12 month high of $19.33.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%.

About Alpine Income Property Trust

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc is a newly organized real estate company that owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net lease commercial properties, all of which are leased on a long-term basis and located primarily in or in close proximity to major metropolitan statistical areas.

