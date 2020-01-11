ALS (ASX:ALQ) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $9.14

Shares of ALS Ltd (ASX:ALQ) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.14 and traded as high as $9.54. ALS shares last traded at $9.38, with a volume of 785,653 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.78, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion and a PE ratio of 22.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is A$9.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is A$8.07.

The business also recently announced a interim dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. This is a positive change from ALS’s previous interim dividend of $0.11. ALS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.76%.

ALS Limited provides analytical testing services in Australia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences segment offers analytical testing and sampling, and remote monitoring services for the environmental, food, pharmaceutical, and consumer products markets. It provides analytical testing data to assist consulting and engineering firms, industries, and governments.

