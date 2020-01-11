AltaCorp Capital Upgrades Akita Drilling (TSE:AKT) to Outperform

Akita Drilling (TSE:AKT) was upgraded by equities research analysts at AltaCorp Capital from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Akita Drilling has a one year low of C$6.52 and a one year high of C$9.23.

Akita Drilling (TSE:AKT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.13) by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$42.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$39.00 million.

AKITA Drilling Ltd. (AKITA) is engaged in providing contract drilling services, primarily to the oil and gas industry. The Company is involved in other forms of drilling, including potash mining and the development of storage caverns. The Company owns and operates approximately 31 drilling rigs in Canada.

