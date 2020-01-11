Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.88.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMBA. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ambarella from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Roth Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ambarella in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Ambarella from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th.

Get Ambarella alerts:

AMBA traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.42. 471,413 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 556,508. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 8.81 and a quick ratio of 8.42. Ambarella has a 12-month low of $34.84 and a 12-month high of $67.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.23 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.35 and a 200 day moving average of $53.75.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.54. The company had revenue of $67.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.00 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 16.33% and a negative return on equity of 9.51%. Ambarella’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ambarella will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Leslie Kohn sold 3,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.31, for a total transaction of $192,580.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 930,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,379,055.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin C. Eichler sold 3,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.31, for a total value of $204,461.61. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,847.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,808 shares of company stock valued at $724,919 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMBA. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ambarella by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 327,253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,562,000 after acquiring an additional 109,916 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Ambarella during the third quarter worth $1,178,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ambarella during the third quarter worth $1,940,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Ambarella during the third quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Circle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the third quarter valued at $270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

See Also: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.