American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $105.43

American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $105.43 and traded as high as $110.64. American Financial Group shares last traded at $109.56, with a volume of 7,144 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $109.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.47. The stock has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. American Financial Group had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that American Financial Group Inc will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.43%.

In related news, insider Mckeon Brett sold 6,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.51, for a total value of $15,060,000.00. Also, CEO Carl H. Lindner III sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.31, for a total transaction of $21,462,000.00. 11.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AFG. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in American Financial Group by 2.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,588,773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $880,093,000 after purchasing an additional 219,643 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in American Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,228,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in American Financial Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 296,872 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,018,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in American Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,199,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in American Financial Group by 5.3% in the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 21,286 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. 63.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks and recreational vehicles, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other property; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive liability, professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for leasing and financing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

