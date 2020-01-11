American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $130.40.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AWK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of American Water Works from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of American Water Works from $117.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott increased their target price on shares of American Water Works from $121.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Shares of NYSE AWK traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $122.56. The stock had a trading volume of 754,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 846,239. American Water Works has a fifty-two week low of $89.51 and a fifty-two week high of $129.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $121.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.83. The company has a market cap of $22.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.14, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.05.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 17.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that American Water Works will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.61%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AWK. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in American Water Works by 0.8% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 11,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management raised its stake in American Water Works by 17.6% in the second quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 643 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 27,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,360,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Further Reading: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.